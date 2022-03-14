Lawyers for FBR accused of showing poor performance

ISLAMABAD: A total number of 27 panel advocates and special public prosecutors (SPPs) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have shown unsatisfactory performance in courts during 2020-21.

According to a report of the FBR, the Board has conducted individual performance appraisal of each Panel Advocate & Special Public Prosecutors through devised standing operating procedure (SOP) on yearly basis. The mechanism for individual performance appraisal of each Panel Advocate & Special Public Prosecutors was devised during 2020-21.

Out of 516 total numbers of Panel Advocates/Special Public Prosecutors, 358 advocates were not assigned any case; 131 showed satisfactory performance and 27 showed unsatisfactory/below average performances during the period under review, FBR added.

FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on February 17 had told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance that tax revenue of Rs3.5 trillion was stuck up in litigations on account of different cases and appeals before the higher judiciary. He said that it was a major challenge for them as they were trying to make the procedure short.

“All the cases have been taken to the court under article 199 and there are different stages for pending cases till landing before the Supreme Court of Pakistan” he said, adding that the FBR had introduced Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR), which failed to bring the desired results.

