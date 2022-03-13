FBR says it resolved 12,850 out of 13,001 complaints during 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received 13,001 complaints against the tax department and resolved 12,850 complaints during 2020-21.

According to the Annual Performance Report (2020-21) recently released by the FBR, a large number of taxpayers’ complaints redressed during the period July 2020 to June 2021.

During 2020-21, the total number of complaints received stood at 13,001; total number of complaints resolved (12,850); in-process complaints (151); the percentage of resolution (98.8percnet); citizen satisfaction level is 43 percent.

The number of cases selected by FBR through random balloting stood at 58,405, whereas, the percentage of Risk Based Audits completed during the Fiscal Year (2020-21) stood at 63 percent.

The FBR is utilizing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software to improve customer’s contact experience by tracking, monitoring and archiving issues reported by the taxpayers.

Taxpayers lodge complaints by sending emails to [email protected], calling the helpline UAN, and by visiting the FBR’s website: www.fbr.gov.pk.

The FBR has point of contact with taxpayers through the FBR’s CRM and Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU).

The chief information officer was hired to assist the FBR in upgrading its IT software and hardware and to achieve the objective of automation of the FBR ensuring security and efficiency, the FBR report added.

