ANL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.55%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
AVN 90.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.25%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.73%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.58%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.62%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
TELE 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
TREET 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.2%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.07%)
UNITY 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.94%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
BR100 4,379 Increased By 90.8 (2.12%)
BR30 15,862 Increased By 405 (2.62%)
KSE100 43,697 Increased By 653.7 (1.52%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 266.6 (1.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Putin ally Chemezov says Russia will be the victor

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Sergei Chemezov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that the military operation in Ukraine had prevented an attack on Russia, which would emerge victorious from the sanctions imposed by the West.

“It won’t be a simple life,” Chemezov was quoted as telling the Rostec corporation. “The sanctions are rather serious.”

“But if you glance at Russia’s history, Russia has all its history battled with different sanctions, enemies which encircled it, and it always came out as the victor,” Chemezov was quoted as saying. “This will happen now.”

Russia Ukraine crisis Sergei Chemezov

