Opposition's no-confidence motion is its 'political death', says PM in fiery speech

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the joint opposition's no-confidence motion will become their "political death," adding that he has plans to foil the move.

Addressing a rally in Karachi during a one-day visit, during which he met members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the premier said the opposition "was now stuck".

"I've been waging a struggle against these thieves for 25 years because I am fighting for my country," the prime minister said during a fiery speech in which he criticised leaders of the opposition.

He said that his "gun" was now aimed at Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari: "Now my target, who has been on my radar for a long time, is Asif Ali Zardari," he said.

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

"Asif Zardari, your time is near," he warned the PPP leader.

He criticized PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif by saying that he came up with different excuses every other time in courts to get hearings extended.

"Your time has come as well. You know that after three months you will be behind bars," PM said.

Talking about his earlier remarks regarding Pakistan's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said: “I didn’t say anything to the European Union. I only reminded them of our 80,000 people who gave sacrifices in your war. Our tribal areas were destroyed. Our people were displaced. I only reminded them that we sacrificed for you, but no one appreciated us.”

His statement comes after ambassadors of 23 countries wrote a letter to Pakistan to condemn Russia for the Ukraine invasion.

The PM arrived in Karachi earlier today to hold meetings with MQM-P and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), accompanied by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

He was received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and MQM-P members.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Aamir Khan said that the party stands with the government, but its "options are open".

Addressing the media following a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the MQM-P Office in Karachi on Wednesday, the leader said the opposition parties' no-confidence motion was not discussed, nor had his party had any contact with the opposition.

He said he could not disclose what was discussed at the meeting, but that it took place in a cordial environment.

PM Imran's Karachi visit comes a day after the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat.

The opposition members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl (JUI-F) submitted the requisition and 86 lawmakers from the opposition parties signed the motion.

The requisition submitted by the opposition reads: “Mr Speaker: We, the undersigned Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, together totalling more than one-fourth of the total membership of the Assembly, under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the following purpose, to the exclusion of all other business:

(1) to discuss and vote upon the Resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister under clause (1) of Article 95 ibid, notice of which has been filed with the Secretary of the National Assembly and

(2) if the Resolution for a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister is passed by a majority of vote of the total membership of the National Assembly as a consequence of which Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan ceases to hold office under cause (4) of Article 95, to elect a new Prime Minister under Article 91 read with Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assumedly by, 2007.”