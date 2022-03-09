We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Aamir Khan has said that the party stands with the government, but its "options are open".

Addressing the media following their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the MQM-P Office in Karachi on Wednesday, the leader said that they did not talk about the opposition parties' no-confidence motion at all, nor had his party had any contact with the opposition.

He further said that they cannot disclose what was discussed at the meeting, but that it took place in a cordial environment.

Earlier, the PM arrived in Karachi to hold meetings with MQM-P and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

He was received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and MQM-P members and is accompanied by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

The PM will also hold meetings with PTI's members of Sindh Assembly and the party's provincial and divisional level leadership.

The PM's visit comes a day after the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat.

The opposition members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl (JUI-F) submitted the requisition and 86 lawmakers from the opposition parties signed the motion.

The requisition submitted by the opposition reads: “Mr Speaker: We, the undersigned Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, together totalling more than one-fourth of the total membership of the Assembly, under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the following purpose, to the exclusion of all other business:

(1) to discuss and vote upon the Resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister under clause (1) of Article 95 ibid, notice of which has been filed with the Secretary of the National Assembly and

(2) if the Resolution for a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister is passed by a majority of vote of the total membership of the National Assembly as a consequence of which Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan ceases to hold office under cause (4) of Article 95, to elect a new Prime Minister under Article 91 read with Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assumedly by, 2007.”