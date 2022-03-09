ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
ASL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
AVN 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.44%)
BOP 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.07%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GTECH 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.05%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.14%)
PRL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.19%)
TELE 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TPL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.29%)
TPLP 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.71%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.48%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.87%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BR100 4,314 Increased By 18.7 (0.43%)
BR30 15,580 Increased By 223.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,168 Increased By 247.8 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,801 Increased By 126.3 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Naveed Butt Updated 09 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The opposition, Tuesday, submitted requisition for summoning the National Assembly session to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The opposition members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl (JUI-F) submitted the requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat for vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N members, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah; the PPP members, Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri, and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the requisition.

According to sources, a total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion.

The requisition submitted by the opposition reads: “Mr Speaker: We, the undersigned Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, together totalling more than one-fourth of the total membership of the Assembly, under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the following purpose, to the exclusion of all other business:

Aleem Khan joins Tareen Group

(1) to discuss and vote upon the Resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister under clause (1) of Article 95 ibid, notice of which has been filed with the Secretary of the National Assembly and

(2) if the Resolution for a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister is passed by a majority of vote of the total membership of the National Assembly as a consequence of which Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan ceases to hold office under cause (4) of Article 95, to elect a new Prime Minister under Article 91 read with Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assumedly by, 2007.”

According to the National Assembly rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required. However, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs. PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said while talking to media that the joint opposition submitted its no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the National Assembly Secretariat.

She said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not present in his office which is why the document handed over the no-confidence motion under Article 95 clause 1 to Additional Secretary Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq in the National Assembly Secretariat.

However, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser while talking to media in the Parliament corridor said that the opposition is creating panic which is not good.

The opposition parties are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan by moving a no-confidence motion against him.

However, Imran Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion and said that the opposition will face consequences post its failure.

The opposition is confident of having the numbers to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan and they are claiming of having the support of 202 National Assembly members.

According to the sources, the opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 PTI lawmakers and others from an ally of the government. At least, 16 PTI lawmakers are supporting the PML-N, four to the PPP, and two are with the JUI-F, the sources said. They said that six more members from the PTI are in contact with the PML-N leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP JUIF Imran Khan PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Read more stories