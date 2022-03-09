Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

ISLAMABAD: The opposition, Tuesday, submitted requisition for summoning the National Assembly session to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The opposition members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl (JUI-F) submitted the requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat for vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N members, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah; the PPP members, Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri, and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the requisition.

According to sources, a total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion.

The requisition submitted by the opposition reads: “Mr Speaker: We, the undersigned Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, together totalling more than one-fourth of the total membership of the Assembly, under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the following purpose, to the exclusion of all other business:

(1) to discuss and vote upon the Resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister under clause (1) of Article 95 ibid, notice of which has been filed with the Secretary of the National Assembly and

(2) if the Resolution for a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister is passed by a majority of vote of the total membership of the National Assembly as a consequence of which Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan ceases to hold office under cause (4) of Article 95, to elect a new Prime Minister under Article 91 read with Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assumedly by, 2007.”

According to the National Assembly rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required. However, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs. PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said while talking to media that the joint opposition submitted its no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the National Assembly Secretariat.

She said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not present in his office which is why the document handed over the no-confidence motion under Article 95 clause 1 to Additional Secretary Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq in the National Assembly Secretariat.

However, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser while talking to media in the Parliament corridor said that the opposition is creating panic which is not good.

The opposition parties are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan by moving a no-confidence motion against him.

However, Imran Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion and said that the opposition will face consequences post its failure.

The opposition is confident of having the numbers to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan and they are claiming of having the support of 202 National Assembly members.

According to the sources, the opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 PTI lawmakers and others from an ally of the government. At least, 16 PTI lawmakers are supporting the PML-N, four to the PPP, and two are with the JUI-F, the sources said. They said that six more members from the PTI are in contact with the PML-N leadership.

