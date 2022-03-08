Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran

The opposition on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat, Aaj News reported.

A total of 86 lawmakers from the opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not present in his office which is why the no-confidence motion was submitted with the secretariat.

For the no-confidence motion to succeed, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs. After the filing of the motion, the NA speaker has between three to seven days to summon a session of the NA to conduct voting.

Last month, the joint opposition had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. “We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about the definite timeframe for this move,” Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari are expected to hold a joint press conference later today to announce further decisions regarding the no-confidence motion.

In another related development, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said earlier today that Abdul Aleem Khan as the CM of Punjab was not "acceptable to him."

As per Aaj News, Buzdar said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), was an acceptable candidate if he was to be removed.

In a setback for the government, former Punjab senior minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday joined the Jahangir Tareen Group (JTG) with an aim of "saving" the party from "opportunists."

The announcement came after the members of the group met at Tareen’s residence. Provincial ministers Saeed Akbar Nanwani, Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema as well as MPAs Khurram Leghari, Abdul Hai Dasti, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, Aslam Bharwana, Saeed Nawani, Zawar Hussain, Bilal Warraich, Amin Chaudry, and Qasim Langah were also among the participants.

In his media talk, Aleem stated that Tareen had played a massive part in the PTI's rise to power. "Many people [within the party] do not understand why this happened. All those people who worked for Naya Pakistan alongside the prime minister, why were they ignored? There is no answer for this," he said.

"We will try to unite all the groups within PTI," he said, adding that "they felt sad when they saw their struggle going in vain."

He wondered as to why Tareen was not given the importance after the party came into power. “All those who struggled alongside Imran Khan for a ‘Naya Pakistan’ were sidelined, and the reason still eludes us. It is unfortunate that Tareen among others was sidelined,” he added.

“Both the PTI voters and loyalists are upset over the dismal performance of the Punjab government and thus we decided to form a group of like-minded people who had sacrificed for the party. The like-minded group will work to save the party and Tareen will also return to Pakistan in a few days,” Aleem added.

He called on all groups within the party to come together and strengthen it.

He told the media that for the past few days, he had been in contact with over 40 MPAs and a majority of them conveyed their concern over the poor performance of the Punjab government. When asked about the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, initially he avoided the question, but later said that “if a no-trust motion is moved, we will make a decision together”.