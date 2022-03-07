ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PKR stays range-bound

Recorder Review 07 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The rupee remained range-bound during the previous week, staying in the 177 level with a cumulative fall of 0.22%. The rupee is having to endure the pressure of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has already pushed oil prices to multi-year highs.

Additionally, prices of commodities have also increased, raising concerns of Pakistan’s import bill. However, during the week, data revealed Pakistan’s imports declined by 2.2 percent on a month-on-month basis and remained $5.903 billion in February 2022 compared to $6.041 billion in January 2022. Pressure on the currency is likely to persist as the market keenly follows developments on the Russia-Ukraine front along with the Iranian nuclear talks.

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling over the week, closing at 178 and 179, respectively. Against Euro, the PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling over the week, closing at 196 and 198, respectively. Against UAE Dirham, the PKR recorded net gain of 28 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling, closing at 48.32 and 48.80, respectively.

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR overall lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 selling, closing at 46.85 and 47.30, respectively.

========================================

THE RUPEE

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 177.40

Offer Close Rs. 177.50

Bid Open Rs. 177.00

Offer Open Rs. 177.10

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 178.00

Offer Close Rs. 179.00

Bid Open Rs. 177.50

Offer Open Rs. 178.50

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Oil prices Pakistan Rupee usd to pkr Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Weekly Open market rates for dollar Russia Ukraine conflict Open market movement

Comments

Comments are closed.

PKR stays range-bound

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

PSX witnesses recovery trend

Futures spread up 193bps

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories