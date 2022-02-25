ANL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.38%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.69%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
GGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
TPLP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
TREET 34.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.7%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
YOUW 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
BR100 4,442 Increased By 20.6 (0.47%)
BR30 16,016 Increased By 201.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,124 Increased By 293.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,204 Increased By 153.9 (0.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OKTA GOC to invest $500m in Pakistan’s oil & gas sector

KARACHI: OKTA Exploration & Production Limited plans to invest $500 million into Pakistan Oil & Gas sector....
Press Release 25 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: OKTA Exploration & Production Limited plans to invest $500 million into Pakistan Oil & Gas sector. Key objective of the company is to localize the supply of critical hydrocarbon resources.

OKTA Exploration & Production Limited made an entry into the oil & gas sector during DGPC bidding round 2021. The company won two exploration blocks namely, Block-28 North and D.I. Khan West Block. Both the blocks are in highly prospective zones as proved by three recent gas discoveries of OGDCL around Block-28 North and discovery of Wali-1 well near D.I. Khan West Block. In near future, successful discoveries in both blocks will positively contribute to mitigate energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources.

OKTA Group is not only working in hydrocarbon exploration, but its scope of work is extended to become a fully integrated E&P player of the region with medium term plans of establishing its own oil refinery and oil marketing setup. Similarly, OKTA GOC is going to install petrochemical plant for the separation of other useful chemicals from extracted hydrocarbons.

Long term plan of the company is to invest over $1 billion in the next 10 years. No doubt this huge investment within the country will create employment opportunities at different levels in oil & gas sector.

At the same time, the company looks forward to bring international investors into Pakistan’s Oil & Gas sector, as Investors from Russia & Saudi Arabia are showing interest for JV partnership in this area.

The vision of the company runs parallel to Pakistan’s goal of becoming self-reliant in energy resources by discovering new horizons innovatively and sustainably. It will eventually reduce the import of oil & gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGDCL energy demand OKTA GOC Pakistan’s oil & gas sector

Comments

Comments are closed.

OKTA GOC to invest $500m in Pakistan’s oil & gas sector

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories