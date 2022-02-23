ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Raw sugar hits two-week high, London cocoa recovers

  • May London cocoa rose 2.5% to 1,767 pounds per tonne
  • May arabica coffee rose 0.6% to $2.4880 per lb
  • March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 18.58 cents per lb
Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a two-week high on Wednesday amid worries over the harvest in Thailand and China, and as energy prices remained elevated thanks to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 18.58 cents per lb at 1252 GMT, its highest since Feb 9.

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday but remained near seven-year highs hit the previous session on worries Western sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine could hit energy supplies.

Rising energy prices can prompt cane mills in top sugar grower Brazil to divert production from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

Dealers said sugar is also gaining support from recent flooding that could further disrupt the Chinese sugar harvest, and from the slowdown in the Thai harvest.

They added, however, that prices for the sweetener remained rangebound overall because selling from India persists.

May white sugar rose 0.4% to $496.40 a tonne.

Raw sugar gains as escalating Russia-Ukraine tension boosts oil

Coffee

May arabica coffee rose 0.6% to $2.4880 per lb.

Rabobank noted ICE arabica stocks, currently at 20 year lows, are likely to fall further in the short term. The bank added, however, that there are continued rains in top producer Brazil which could increase the size of next year's crop.

May robusta coffee fell 0.1% to $2,257 a tonne.

Cocoa

May London cocoa rose 2.5% to 1,767 pounds per tonne, recovering after hitting a six-week low on Tuesday.

Dealers cited industry buying and bullish macro-economic drivers like rising oil prices.

May New York cocoa rose 1.1% to $2,684 a tonne.

