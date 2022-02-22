ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
Biden to speak on Russia's actions in Ukraine: White House

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday on Russia's latest moves against Ukraine, the White House said.

The address at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) will provide "an update on Russia and Ukraine," the White House said, bringing forward the scheduled time by one hour.

US set to impose sanctions after Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine

The United States has said that Russia's move into eastern Ukraine amounts to the "beginning of an invasion" and warned that "severe" sanctions would be announced shortly.

Joe Biden Russia White House Ukraine

