Avanceon selected to execute Masjid al-Haram expansion project

KARACHI: Avanceon Saudi for Energy Co WLL, a subsidiary of Avanceon FZE, has been selected to execute an innovative and state of the art SCADA solution for the Masjid Al-Haram Expansion Project in Makkah.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, the Haram Expansion Project aims to restore Masjid Al-Haram’s central position in the city and give the mosque an architectural and engineering aspect to welcome growing number of pilgrims.

Avanceon will be responsible for the PLC based SCADA systems, Instrumentation, Real Time Data Acquisition, Performance Monitoring Systems and Turnkey Automation to ensure new praying areas and essential services to millions of pilgrims who visit Makkah for Hajj and Umrah.

This contract execution gives a pathway for positive impact on group’s business and value for its shareholders, it added.

With the Al-Ka’bah as its focal point, the Haram Expansion Project will extend radially outwards across a 684 m distance. It will include the construction of a new Haram building, courtyards around the mosque, a new services building, a Central Utility Complex (CUC), a hospital, civil defence, and security facilities, as well as bridges and pedestrian walkways. A utility tunnel serves as the main artery, harbouring utilities from the CUC to the Haram, including chilled water, water supply, fire fighting, waste water, refuse collection, and electric cables. With water as the lifeblood of a pilgrims’ journey, water proofing and other measures will be employed to ensure that the spring water, Zamzam, remains contaminant-free.

Avanceon will provide all services in accordance with the local regulatory and QHSE authorities’ requirements. For the execution of this project, Avanceon will be partnering with World Class OEMs. All necessary studies will be carried out before the start of the project with fail-safe plans to address any safety, quality, and environmental issues.

Avanceon’s long term service history, strong project references and a world class solution played a major role in acquiring this project, the company said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022