ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz slams ‘planned’ hike in power tariff

Recorder Report 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has slammed the planned Rs 6 per unit hike in power tariff following the recent massive increase in prices of petroleum products.

In a statement on Saturday, the PML-N president asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately reverse the decision of yet another heavy burden on the masses in the shape of “petrol bomb” and the massive planned hike in power tariff.

“After dropping the petrol bomb on the people, electricity is now being made more expensive by more than Rs 6 per unit. Imran Niazi! Take back the decision of increasing the power tariff and do not take any more curses from the people,” he asked the premier.

He said that the prices of every commodity have already been increased due to the recent “brutal” increase in prices of petroleum products, adding that increase of petroleum development levy by Rs 4 per liter after increase of Rs 12 per liter is yet another injustice to the people.

“The government legislates in the interest of the IMF but it speaks lies when it comes to giving any relief to the people. Imran Niazi, you have a relief of giving more ministries to the coalition partners but don’t you have any relief for the people?” he further asked. He also stated that during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the import bill of crude oil and oil import reached a record high at $ 11.7 billion.

He said that the sharp rise of 125 percent in energy imports is a matter of serious concern, adding that the business community is upset, the people are helpless and the rulers are in a state of denial.

Responding to the government’s position with regard to the increase in prices of petroleum products as per the rise in international market, he said that the government only looks at the increase in the international market, while it remains reluctant to rationalise the prices when the oil prices decrease in the global market. “The people could not get relief for the last almost four years and it has been making excuses and making money. The government has neither the intention nor the capacity to provide any relief to the people. The people would only get a relief once [they] get rid of this government”, Shehbaz said, adding that the country and its people have gone poorer, while the income of the rulers has increased.

He maintained that instead of controlling inflation, the rulers are busy in controlling the opponents and critics, “which is unfortunate”.

“The people only want to get rid of Imran Niazi and we will fulfill the wishes of the people,” he further maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan Shehbaz Sharif PTI PMLN Govt hike in power tariff

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shehbaz slams ‘planned’ hike in power tariff

Invasion ‘warning’: Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories