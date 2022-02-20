Austrian Chancellor invited: PM for averting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again emphasized the need for averting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The concerns regarding Afghan situation were expressed by the Prime Minister during his telephonic conversation with Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer.

Sharing the details of his conversation, in a tweet Saturday, the Prime Minister said Pakistan will also like to collaborate with Austria on developing tourism in northern areas and furthering tech collaboration on model of Pakistan-Austria Fachhocshule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur.

Imran Khan said he has also invited the Federal Chancellor to visit Pakistan. Earlier, in his tweet, the Federal Chancellor of Austria said he discussed the Afghan situation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the need to stabilize the country in particular by providing humanitarian aid.

He said both the sides also took stock of their good bilateral relations and discussed economic cooperation.