Feb 13, 2022
World

'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden-Putin call: US official

AFP Updated 12 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: A call Saturday between US President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin brought no major change in the standoff over Russian troops massing near Ukraine, a senior US official said.

The call was "professional and substantive and lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

"President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," the statement said.

The White House also said Biden had "reiterated" to Putin that attacking Ukraine "would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing."

The two presidents talked for just over an hour and apparently made no breakthrough in defusing the standoff between the West and Russia over the deployment of air, land and sea forces to surround neighboring Ukraine on three sides.

Blinken says US prepared for Russian diplomacy or 'aggression' on Ukraine

The call was "professional and substantive," a senior US official told reporters. But "there was no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks."

The official said Washington had put forward proposals that would "enhance European security and also address some of Russia's stated concerns," while also vowing to respect Ukraine's sovereignty.

"It remains unclear whether Russia is interested in pursuing these goals diplomatically, as opposed to using force. We remain committed to keeping the prospect of de-escalation through diplomacy alive. But we're also clear eyed about the prospect of that, given the readily apparent steps Russia is taking on the ground," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The stakes of this are too high not to give Russia every chance" to stand down, the official said. "So, as always, we continue along two paths."

The senior US official said that "Russia is already finding itself increasingly isolated from the wider world and more depending on China."

