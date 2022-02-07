Futures spread down 107bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 107bps to 3.88 percent on the last trading day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes decreased by 53.3 percent to 93.38 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 200.12 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 44.2 percent and stood at Rs 3.76 billion during this week as compared to previous week’s Rs 6.74 bilion.

