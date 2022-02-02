KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,674.50 High: 45,753.53 Low: 45,372.27 Net Change: 299.82 Volume (000): 115,426 Value (000): 5,598,997 Makt Cap (000) 1,885,634,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,531.58 NET CH. (+) 24.30 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,755.88 NET CH. (+) 33.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,246.26 NET CH. (+) 57.34 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,129.75 NET CH. (-) 30.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,942.61 NET CH. (+) 43.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,812.33 NET CH. (-) 37.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 1-February-2022 ====================================

