BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 1, 2022). ==================================== BR...
02 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,674.50
High: 45,753.53
Low: 45,372.27
Net Change: 299.82
Volume (000): 115,426
Value (000): 5,598,997
Makt Cap (000) 1,885,634,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,531.58
NET CH. (+) 24.30
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,755.88
NET CH. (+) 33.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,246.26
NET CH. (+) 57.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,129.75
NET CH. (-) 30.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,942.61
NET CH. (+) 43.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,812.33
NET CH. (-) 37.76
------------------------------------
As on: 1-February-2022
====================================
