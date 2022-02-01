Punjab: 58pc population vaccinated; ‘RED-III’ drive to be launched today

LAHORE: While the 58-per cent of the Punjab population has been fully vaccinated in the RED drive. The overall Corona positivity rate in the province of Punjab reached to 8.60% amid steady rise in corona virus positive cases.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Lahore reached to 14.44% followed by Rawalpindi with 12.62%, Bahawalpur 10.21%, Multan 8.91%, Faisalabad 8.65%, Sargodha 7.37% and Gujranwala recorded 3.65% positivity rate.

Out of 24,493 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, 2107 fresh infections and 09 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 478,593 and death toll to 13,157.

Out of 09 deaths reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours, three each fatalities were reported from Lahore and Rawalpindi and one each from Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

With the recovery of 549 more corona positive patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 438,296. On the other hand, as many as 2987 corona virus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1,291,725.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 256,512 cases and 5153 deaths, Rawalpindi 43,912 cases and 2115 deaths, Faisalabad 27,442 cases and 1298 deaths, Multan 23,282 cases and 904 deaths, Gujranwala 10,716 cases and 621 deaths, Sargodha 11,399 cases and 375 deaths and Sialkot reported 9387 cases and 249 deaths.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while addressing a special function, here Monday, to honour the officers and staff who showed outstanding performance in the vaccination drive, said that 58-percent population of the Punjab has been fully vaccinated under the Reach Every Door campaign.

The CM distributed shields among deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of the health department of Mianwali, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Sargodha, Okara, Kasur, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Multan, TT Singh, Lodhran, Attock, Pakpattan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Hafizabad and Khanewal for showing the best performance in Reach Every Door (RED) campaign for saving the citizens from corona virus.

While appreciating that 58 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated in the RED campaign, the CM announced to launch the RED-III campaign from Tuesday (today).

The first phase of RED-III would continue till February 14 and line departments would actively take part in it to make it a success, he added. He said that corona virus is a global challenge and vaccination of the whole population is imperative.

The government was actively working to vaccinate the maximum number of population by visiting their houses, he said. He said Punjab is leading in meeting vaccination targets due to the hard work of the health teams and concerned officials.

