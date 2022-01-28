ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
NY cocoa may test support at $2,418

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may test a support at $2,418 per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards $2,382.

The contract has broken a key support at $2,471, the 61.8% retracement and a rising trendline. It is highly likely to revisit the low of $2,333.

A wave B ended around the support at $2,418. Chances are cocoa may fail to break this support in its first attempt. The failure may be followed by a bounce.

Robusta coffee hits 2-1/2 month low; Vietnam harvest nearly complete

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

