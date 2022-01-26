ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
AVN 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-3.1%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.56%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
TPLP 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-4.1%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-6.22%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.99%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,268 Decreased By -66 (-0.38%)
KSE100 44,822 Decreased By -65.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,654 Decreased By -42.2 (-0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision

AFP 26 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after a session of risk-averse trade ahead of a key decision from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.44 percent, or 120.01 points, to end at 27,011.33, while the broader Topix index slid 0.25 percent, or 4.77 points, to 1,891.85.

The dollar fetched 113.88 yen in Asian trade, nearly unchanged from 113.87 yen in New York late Tuesday.

"Investors were waiting on tenterhooks for the Fed to release the results of its policy meeting" later in the day, Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine concerns

Concern over the tightening of US monetary policy led market players to take a risk-averse stance in Tokyo trade, the brokerage added.

After spending much of last year playing down the spike in prices, the Fed has in recent months taken a sharp hawkish turn on monetary policy as officials look to bring inflation -- which is at a four-decade high -- under control.

Among major shares in Tokyo, market heavyweight Softbank Group added 1.71 percent to 5,156 yen.

The gains came despite reports that US group Nvidia is poised to give up on what would have been the biggest semiconductor deal in history -- purchasing UK chip designer Arm from SoftBank Group -- after failing to make progress on approval.

Toyota fell 0.67 percent to 2,221.5 yen.

The world's top-selling automaker is eyeing a record production target of 11 million cars for fiscal 2022, the Nikkei business daily reported, despite uncertainty over the chip shortage and Covid surges.

Sony climbed 1.12 percent to 12,620 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.55 percent to 67,620 yen.

Tokyo stocks closed

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision

Another date: IMF board to now meet on February 2 for Pakistan's sixth review

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

IMF urges El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender

Read more stories