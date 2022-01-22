ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore blast

AFP 22 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Security was beefed up across capital Friday, police said, a day after three people were killed and 22 wounded by a bomb in the Lahore.

The country has suffered a string of blasts and attacks since December, when a truce between the government and Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) lapsed.

But Thursday’s bomb blast — in a busy shopping district of Lahore — was claimed by the Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), the newest of several separatist groups to emerge from Balochistan.

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Police spokesman Naeem Iqbal told AFP that security would be tightened in Islamabad, the seat of the government and home to dozens of embassies and other international institutions.

He said uniformed and plain-clothes officers would fan across the city, particularly in crowded areas such as markets.

Earlier this week a policeman was killed and two others wounded in a drive-by motorcycle shooting in the capital by two TTP militants who died in return fire.

Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore blast

