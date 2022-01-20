ANL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.39%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 99.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.43%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.47%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.62%)
GGL 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.45%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.89 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.23%)
PACE 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
PIBTL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.43%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.93%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.27%)
BR30 17,400 Decreased By -296.4 (-1.67%)
KSE100 44,561 Decreased By -272 (-0.61%)
KSE30 17,561 Decreased By -91.1 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Brent oil may fall into $85.68-$86.49 range

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall into a range of $85.68 to $86.49 per barrel, as it has broken a short rising trendline.

The break signals a reversal of the uptrend from $80.50. A tiny double-top has formed around a resistance at $89, suggesting a target of $85.68 as well.

The bearish divergence continues to build up on the hourly MACD. With oil having risen so much and experienced no decent correction, a perfect storm could be forming.

A break above $88.31 may lead to a gain into $89-$89.94 range.

Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

On the daily chart, the drop looks like a pullback towards a support zone of $85.17 to $86.70, which slightly engulfs the zone of $85.68 to $86.49.

A break below $85.17 could open the way towards $81.57, as pointed by a rising channel.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

