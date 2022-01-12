Markets
NY cocoa may rise more to $2,642
12 Jan, 2022
SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may rise more to $2,642 per tonne, as it has pierced above a resistance at $2,587.
The resistance is identified as the 76.4% projection level of an upward wave C from $2,408. This wave is expected to travel to $2,642.
A correction from the current level may be limited to a support zone from $2,567 to $2,576.
