ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,721 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.26%)
BR30 19,640 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.12%)
KSE100 45,733 Decreased By -154.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By -96.9 (-0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Brent oil may retest support at $80.40

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest support at $80.40 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $77.77-$77.59 range.

The bearish divergence on the hourly MACD keeps on working on the prices.

A further drop is highly expected.

A rising trendline has been broken. The break suggests reversal of the uptrend from $69.28.

However, signals are mixed on the depth of the correction.

The bearish divergence suggests a deep drop while the speed of the drop over the past two days indicate a shallow correction.

A break above $81.41 could lead to a gain into $82.10-$83.04 range. On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $81.57 and a falling trendline.

Even though the failure does not lead to an immediate conclusion that a wave B from the Dec. 2, 2021 low of $65.72 has completed, it does suggest a fall towards $77.96.

Once oil drops to this level, it would be unlikely to retest $81.57.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

