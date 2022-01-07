NY cocoa may test resistance at $2,455

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may test a resistance at $2,455 per tonne, as it has stabilised around a support at $2,426.

The false break below the support signals a completion of the drop from $2,576 or an ongoing bounce towards $2,483.

The bounce could be regarded as a pullback towards a rising trendline. A break below $2,426 could cause a fall to $2,390.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.