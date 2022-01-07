Brent oil to test resistance at $83.04

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $83.04 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $84.05-$85.68 range.

The surge on Thursday confirms an extension of a wave (c) towards $84.45, its 138.2% projection level.

This wave observes closely another set of projection levels on the uptrend from $69.24.

Strategically, the target of $84.45 would be confirmed when oil breaks $83.04, as the bearish divergence on the hourly MACD is working against a further rise.

Oil falls from one-month high after US fuel inventory surge

The divergence is generally a leading indicator of a trend reversal. However, there are exceptions that the signal becomes invalid when the market becomes too strong to stop.

It is not very clear how the current divergence ends up.

A break below $81.41 could be a warning of a deep correction.

On the daily chart, oil broke a resistance at $81.57 and a falling trendline.

Signals are favouring a further rise towards $85.17. The break will prove false if oil closes below this level on Friday.

