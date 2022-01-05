NY cocoa may fall to $2,417

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may fall to $2,417 per tonne, as a bounce from the December 1, 2021 low of $2,333 may have completed.

The completion was indicated by a deep fall from the Dec. 30, 2021 high of $2,576.

The fall has briefly extended below a rising wedge which proved to be a bearish continuation pattern.

Resistance is at $2,506, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,534-$2,562 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.