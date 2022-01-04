ANL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.06%)
ASC 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.01%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 100.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.46%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.24%)
GGGL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.69%)
GGL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
GTECH 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.34%)
PACE 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.55%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.24%)
PTC 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.05%)
TELE 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.52%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.59%)
TREET 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.45%)
TRG 122.76 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.9%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WAVES 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By 55.6 (1.21%)
BR30 19,966 Increased By 477.8 (2.45%)
KSE100 45,251 Increased By 363.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,790 Increased By 143.1 (0.81%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Brent oil may retest support at $77.77

  • A break above $79.59 could lead to a gain into the $80.40-$81.86 range
Reuters 04 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $77.77 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $76.62.

The correction from the recent high of $80.17 looks incomplete. It is expected to extend into a range of $74.72 to $76.01, formed by the 50% and the 38.2% retracements of the uptrend from $69.28.

A break above $79.59 could lead to a gain into the $80.40-$81.86 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

