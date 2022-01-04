Brent oil may retest support at $77.77

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $77.77 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $76.62.

The correction from the recent high of $80.17 looks incomplete. It is expected to extend into a range of $74.72 to $76.01, formed by the 50% and the 38.2% retracements of the uptrend from $69.28.

A break above $79.59 could lead to a gain into the $80.40-$81.86 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.