Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 149,371 tonnes of cargo comprising 54,871 tonnes of import cargo and 94,500 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 54,871 comprised of 34,359 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 108 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,098 tonnes of Canola, 4,105 tonnes of Wheat, 4,840 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 10,361 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 94,500 tonnes comprised of 30,589 tonnes of containerized cargo, 900 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,639 tonnes of Cement, 49,892 tonnes of Clinkers and 5,480 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5143 containers comprising of 2110 containers import and 3033 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 868 of 20’s and 589 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 32 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 581 of 20’s and 490 of 40’s loaded containers while 166 of 20’s and 653 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There are 02 ships namely, Stolt Cobalt and Star Cleo have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 04 ships namely, GC Argon, Kaimon Galaxy, Luzon and Kestrel have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 14 cargoes namely, Xin Yan Tian, Hyundai Bangkok, Sino Bridge, Yantian Express, Shiling, Xin Fang Cheng, GFS Pearl, MOL Genesis, Actuaria, Tong DA, Star Pegasus, Frona, Lorentzos and Petrus were expected to arrive at the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, container vessel ‘MSC Hina’ and Gas carrier ‘Gas Amazon’ left the port on Friday morning, while four more ships, Serene Theodora, Al-Safliya, CMA CGM Butterfly and Maersk Nile are expected to sail from EETL, PIBT and QICT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 182,154, tonnes, comprising 150,591 tonnes imports cargo and 31,563 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,165 Containers (2,392 TEUs Imports and 1,773 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Chemicals carrier ‘Horin Trader’ carrying 2,500 tonnes of Ethylene is expected to take berth at Engro Terminal on Friday, 31st December-2021, while MV African Buzzard is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more ships, Teera Bhum and Cape Marin carrying Containers are due to arrive on Saturday, 1st January-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

