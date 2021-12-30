KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 29, 2021).

============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================== IGI Finex Abbott Lab. 240,000 735.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 240,000 735.30 Next Capital Cnergyico PK Ltd. 2,000,000 9.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 9.91 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Drekkar Kingsway 931 17.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 931 17.69 Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Foods Limited 7,778,500 9.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,778,500 9.04 Fortune Sec. First National Equity 1,500,000 9.00 Alfalah Sec. 47,072,000 9.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,572,000 9.01 JS Global Cap. Ghani Global Holding 7,000,000 23.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000,000 23.80 Sherman Sec. Glaxo Smith Kline 200,000 132.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 132.52 MRA Sec. Hum Network Limited 36,000 6.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 6.85 M. M. M. A. Khanani IBL HealthCare Ltd. 136 69.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136 69.50 D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 1,000 31.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 31.30 Intermarket Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 3,400,000 151.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,400,000 151.48 Fortune Sec. MCB-Arif Habib Inv. 225,000 34.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 225,000 34.36 IGI Finex Nishat Chunian Power 100,000 17.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 17.30 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Dev. 300,000 128.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 128.00 Next Capital Pakistan Stock Exch 500,000 14.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 14.14 Intermarket Sec. Pioneer Cement 300,000 84.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 84.00 Next Capital Power Cement Limited 525,500 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 525,500 9.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Searle Company Ltd. 1,540 142.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,540 142.80 Insight Sec. Shifa Int. Hospital 82,000 185.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,000 185.00 Fortune Sec. Sui Northern Gas 1,500,000 33.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 33.56 Pearl Sec. Unity Foods Limited 5,000 26.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.70 Next Capital Waves Singer 350,000 15.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 15.97 Trust Securities Worldcall Telecom 2,000,000 4.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 4.62 ============================================================================================== Total Turnover 75,117,607 ==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021