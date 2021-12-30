Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 29, 2021).
==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================================
IGI Finex Abbott Lab. 240,000 735.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 240,000 735.30
Next Capital Cnergyico PK Ltd. 2,000,000 9.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 9.91
Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Drekkar Kingsway 931 17.69
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 931 17.69
Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Foods Limited 7,778,500 9.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,778,500 9.04
Fortune Sec. First National Equity 1,500,000 9.00
Alfalah Sec. 47,072,000 9.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,572,000 9.01
JS Global Cap. Ghani Global Holding 7,000,000 23.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000,000 23.80
Sherman Sec. Glaxo Smith Kline 200,000 132.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 132.52
MRA Sec. Hum Network Limited 36,000 6.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 6.85
M. M. M. A. Khanani IBL HealthCare Ltd. 136 69.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136 69.50
D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 1,000 31.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 31.30
Intermarket Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 3,400,000 151.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,400,000 151.48
Fortune Sec. MCB-Arif Habib Inv. 225,000 34.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 225,000 34.36
IGI Finex Nishat Chunian Power 100,000 17.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 17.30
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Dev. 300,000 128.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 128.00
Next Capital Pakistan Stock Exch 500,000 14.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 14.14
Intermarket Sec. Pioneer Cement 300,000 84.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 84.00
Next Capital Power Cement Limited 525,500 9.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 525,500 9.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Searle Company Ltd. 1,540 142.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,540 142.80
Insight Sec. Shifa Int. Hospital 82,000 185.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,000 185.00
Fortune Sec. Sui Northern Gas 1,500,000 33.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 33.56
Pearl Sec. Unity Foods Limited 5,000 26.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.70
Next Capital Waves Singer 350,000 15.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 15.97
Trust Securities Worldcall Telecom 2,000,000 4.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 4.62
==============================================================================================
Total Turnover 75,117,607
==============================================================================================
