Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 29, 2021).

==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member                             Company                             Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                  of Shares
==============================================================================================
IGI Finex                          Abbott Lab.                          240,000         735.30
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             240,000         735.30
Next Capital                       Cnergyico PK Ltd.                  2,000,000           9.91
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000,000           9.91
Adeel & Nadeem Sec.                Drekkar Kingsway                         931          17.69
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 931          17.69
Arif Habib Ltd.                    Fauji Foods Limited                7,778,500           9.04
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,778,500           9.04
Fortune Sec.                       First National Equity              1,500,000           9.00
Alfalah Sec.                                                         47,072,000           9.02
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          48,572,000           9.01
JS Global Cap.                     Ghani Global Holding               7,000,000          23.80
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,000,000          23.80
Sherman Sec.                       Glaxo Smith Kline                    200,000         132.52
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             200,000         132.52
MRA Sec.                           Hum Network Limited                   36,000           6.85
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              36,000           6.85
M. M. M. A. Khanani                IBL HealthCare Ltd.                      136          69.50
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 136          69.50
D.J.M. Sec.                        Kot Addu Power Co.                     1,000          31.30
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000          31.30
Intermarket Sec.                   MCB Bank Ltd.                      3,400,000         151.48
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,400,000         151.48
Fortune Sec.                       MCB-Arif Habib Inv.                  225,000          34.36
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             225,000          34.36
IGI Finex                          Nishat Chunian Power                 100,000          17.30
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100,000          17.30
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                 Oil & Gas Dev.                       300,000         128.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             300,000         128.00
Next Capital                       Pakistan Stock Exch                  500,000          14.14
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500,000          14.14
Intermarket Sec.                   Pioneer Cement                       300,000          84.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             300,000          84.00
Next Capital                       Power Cement Limited                 525,500           9.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             525,500           9.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                Searle Company Ltd.                    1,540         142.80
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,540         142.80
Insight Sec.                       Shifa Int. Hospital                   82,000         185.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              82,000         185.00
Fortune Sec.                       Sui Northern Gas                   1,500,000          33.56
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,500,000          33.56
Pearl Sec.                         Unity Foods Limited                    5,000          26.70
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000          26.70
Next Capital                       Waves Singer                         350,000          15.97
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             350,000          15.97
Trust Securities                   Worldcall Telecom                  2,000,000           4.62
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000,000           4.62
==============================================================================================
                                   Total Turnover                    75,117,607
==============================================================================================

