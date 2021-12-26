Pakistan
New restrictions announced to tackle Omicron
26 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday announced new restrictions aimed at curtailing the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.
In a notification, Sindh Home Department has urged people to keep doors and windows open during gatherings to avoid spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. Those suffering from cough and runny or stuffy nose should keep them away from the gatherings, the home department advised.
