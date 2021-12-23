KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 22, 2021).

====================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================================== Optimus Capital Allied Bank Ltd. 3,249,000 77.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,249,000 77.50 Topline Sec. Avanceon Limited 100,000 92.00 MRA Sec. 5,000 95.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 105,000 92.18 MRA Sec. Cherat Cement 500 142.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 142.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. D.G.Cement 3,998 77.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,998 77.68 D.J.M. Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 500 6.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.50 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Drekkar Kingsway 6,500 13.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 13.00 Fortune Sec. First National Equit 1,500,000 9.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 9.34 NINI Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 1,000 170.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 170.00 Topline Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 200,000 135.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 135.50 MRA Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 17,000 46.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 46.70 Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 300,000 75.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 75.66 Fortune Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 915,000 3.84 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 915,000 3.84 Next Capital United Bank Limited 20,300 135.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,300 135.17 ====================================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,318,798 ======================================================================================================

