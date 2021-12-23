ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 22, 2021).

======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================================
Member                            Company                                      Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                          of Shares
======================================================================================================
Optimus Capital                   Allied Bank Ltd.                            3,249,000          77.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    3,249,000          77.50
Topline Sec.                      Avanceon Limited                              100,000          92.00
MRA Sec.                                                                          5,000          95.88
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      105,000          92.18
MRA Sec.                          Cherat Cement                                     500         142.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                          500         142.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   D.G.Cement                                      3,998          77.68
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                        3,998          77.68
D.J.M. Sec.                       Dewan Farooqe Motors                              500           6.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                          500           6.50
Adeel & Nadeem Sec.               Drekkar Kingsway                                6,500          13.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                        6,500          13.00
Fortune Sec.                      First National Equit                        1,500,000           9.34
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    1,500,000           9.34
NINI Sec.                         Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                             1,000         170.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                        1,000         170.00
Topline Sec.                      Meezan Bank Ltd.                              200,000         135.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      200,000         135.50
MRA Sec.                          Nishat (Chunain)                               17,000          46.70
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       17,000          46.70
Fortune Sec.                      Octopus Digital Ltd.                          300,000          75.66
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      300,000          75.66
Fortune Sec.                      Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.                          915,000           3.84
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      915,000           3.84
Next Capital                      United Bank Limited                            20,300         135.17
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       20,300         135.17
======================================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                              6,318,798
======================================================================================================

