Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
23 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 22, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Optimus Capital Allied Bank Ltd. 3,249,000 77.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,249,000 77.50
Topline Sec. Avanceon Limited 100,000 92.00
MRA Sec. 5,000 95.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 105,000 92.18
MRA Sec. Cherat Cement 500 142.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 142.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. D.G.Cement 3,998 77.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,998 77.68
D.J.M. Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 500 6.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.50
Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Drekkar Kingsway 6,500 13.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 13.00
Fortune Sec. First National Equit 1,500,000 9.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 9.34
NINI Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 1,000 170.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 170.00
Topline Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 200,000 135.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 135.50
MRA Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 17,000 46.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 46.70
Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 300,000 75.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 75.66
Fortune Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 915,000 3.84
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 915,000 3.84
Next Capital United Bank Limited 20,300 135.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,300 135.17
Total Turnover 6,318,798
