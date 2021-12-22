LB polls in KP: Ahsan terms PTI defeat ‘the beginning of the end’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday termed the defeat of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Local Bodies elections as the beginning of its end.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in Narowal Sport City Complex Project (NSCCP) case, he said that people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have voted for the candidates of the political parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and rejected the PTI.

“People in KP have rejected Imran Khan’s politics of lies”. He said that the PTI had come into power in 2018 through rigging and its proof come before the nation after the PTI faced defeat in the by-elections. In the LB elections in KP the PTI faced defeat on home wicket, which shows that they have no team and no roadmap, he said.

Iqbal said that the PTI government had destroyed every sector; therefore, getting rid of this incompetent government was necessary and the PDM will soon send this government home.

The people will give more humiliating defeat to the PTI in the second phase of the LB elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in January, he said.

The PML-N secretary general said that he salutes the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they initiated the process of the end of Imran Khan.

“This is the beginning of Imran Khan’s end,” he said.

He said that we are happy that the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad and assured setting up funds for Afghanistan. Kashmir issue is important as Afghanistan is but unfortunately, the government has failed to pass resolution from meeting of foreign ministers of the OIC in support of Kashmir. This is the proof that this government failed in diplomacy, he said.

Iqbal said that the prime minister can only make speeches and he had earlier stated that Imran Khan is a NATO (No Action, Talk Only) commander. Imran Khan is a specialist of soliciting money, he said.

He demanded of the UN secretary general to appoint Imran Khan as special assistant soliciting money for humanitarian aid programmes. We need a ruler and not a man expert in soliciting money, he said. He said that the man who only solicited money during the last 30 years cannot run the country.

Earlier, he appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali in the NSCCP case against him and others.

The court marked his attendance and adjourned the hearing of the case till January 11 due to absence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

