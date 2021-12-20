ANL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.33%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.8%)
ASL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.19%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.26%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
GGL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.33%)
KAPCO 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.73 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.61%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (5.66%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.57%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.6%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.8%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 79.3 (1.76%)
BR30 19,184 Increased By 668.8 (3.61%)
KSE100 44,454 Increased By 553.8 (1.26%)
KSE30 17,544 Increased By 245.6 (1.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper dips on concerns over rising Omicron cases, firm dollar

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

Copper prices fell on Monday, as a rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant fuelled concerns over its impact on economic activity, while the dollar held firm.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,390 a tonne, as of 0450 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.6% to 68,870 yuan ($10,798.06) a tonne.

"Recent news from few countries on Omicron cases are bringing caution to market. Risks include further lockdowns on spread of Omicron and how it impacts demand or production operations," said Wong Min Hao, a commodities manager with Phillip Futures.

The Netherlands went into a lockdown on Sunday, while several other European governments considered additional curbs to control the spread of the highly contagious variant.

The dollar hovered near the three-week peak hit last week, after a US Federal Reserve official signalled that the first interest rate hike could come as early as March.

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,710 a tonne, nickel dropped 0.7% to $19,510 a tonne, lead was down 1.7% at $2,268.5 a tonne and tin eased 0.4% to $38,275 a tonne.

Fundamentals

On-warrant LME-registered copper stocks eased to 80,550 tonnes, while the premium for LME cash copper over the three-month contract was at $30 a tonne, highest in two weeks.

Inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses fell to 34,580 tonnes last week, its lowest level since June 2009.

ShFE aluminium gained 1% to 19,680 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 0.4% to 145,090 yuan a tonne, lead fell 1.9% to 15,360 yuan a tonne and tin was 0.7% lower at 282,540 yuan a tonne.

China's aluminium imports have hit an annual record high this year with a month to spare, customs data showed on Saturday, as restrictions on power usage by domestic smelters underpin demand for overseas metal.

China's output of alumina, which is smelted to make aluminium, fell in November by 4.5% year-on-year to its lowest in 18 months, official data showed on Friday, as regions impose curbs on the aluminium raw material, while production of both lead and zinc was the highest since December last year.

Copper LME copper LME aluminium

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Copper dips on concerns over rising Omicron cases, firm dollar

Fund set up for beleaguered Afghanistan

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Read more stories