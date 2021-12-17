ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.6%)
Brent oil may retrace towards $73.50

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retrace towards $73.50 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at $75.66.

In terms of ratio analysis, this 93.6% projection level is generally insignificant.

However, it is strengthened by a similar one established by a falling trendline, making it more effective.

The downtrend from the Dec. 9 high of $76.70 would be regarded as having resumed, once oil falls to $73.50.

A break above $75.66 could lead to a gain into $76.62-$77.77 range.

On the daily chart, trending signals remain unclear as oil is struggling around a pivotal support of $73.50, indecisive in choosing its next direction.

A flat consolidation will be considered bullish if it centres around this level for a few days.

A rise close to $77.96 could signal the continuation of the uptrend as well.

A close far below $73.50 on Friday will be bearish.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

