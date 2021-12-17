SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retrace towards $73.50 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at $75.66.

In terms of ratio analysis, this 93.6% projection level is generally insignificant.

However, it is strengthened by a similar one established by a falling trendline, making it more effective.

The downtrend from the Dec. 9 high of $76.70 would be regarded as having resumed, once oil falls to $73.50.

A break above $75.66 could lead to a gain into $76.62-$77.77 range.

On the daily chart, trending signals remain unclear as oil is struggling around a pivotal support of $73.50, indecisive in choosing its next direction.

A flat consolidation will be considered bullish if it centres around this level for a few days.

A rise close to $77.96 could signal the continuation of the uptrend as well.

A close far below $73.50 on Friday will be bearish.

