ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 129,957 tonnes of cargo comprising 68,651 Tones of import cargo and 61,306 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 68,651 comprised of 34,754 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,797 tonnes of Flours and 32,100 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,306 tonnes comprised of 54,506 tonnes of containerized cargo and 650 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,150 tonnes of Clinkers and 4,000 tonnes of Cements.

Nearly, 6028 containers comprising of 1957 containers import and 4071 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 936 of 20’s and 438 of 40’s loaded while 81 of 20’s and 32 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1301 of 20’s and 582 of 40’s loaded containers while 114 of 20’s and 746 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Jo Rowan, Tan Binh 245 and Kota Padang have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Windermere and Xin Shanghai have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 11 cargos namely, MT Shalamar, Cape Tees, songa Dream, Mol Growth, Independent Spirit, Safeen Pride, As Alva, Pegasus 01, Cuma, Al Farouuk and Newsseas Jasper were expected to arrive at the same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Karachi Port export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Activities of Karachi Port

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tourism: PM says country can earn billions

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories