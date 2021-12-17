Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 129,957 tonnes of cargo comprising 68,651 Tones of import cargo and 61,306 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 68,651 comprised of 34,754 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,797 tonnes of Flours and 32,100 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,306 tonnes comprised of 54,506 tonnes of containerized cargo and 650 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,150 tonnes of Clinkers and 4,000 tonnes of Cements.

Nearly, 6028 containers comprising of 1957 containers import and 4071 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 936 of 20’s and 438 of 40’s loaded while 81 of 20’s and 32 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1301 of 20’s and 582 of 40’s loaded containers while 114 of 20’s and 746 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Jo Rowan, Tan Binh 245 and Kota Padang have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Windermere and Xin Shanghai have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 11 cargos namely, MT Shalamar, Cape Tees, songa Dream, Mol Growth, Independent Spirit, Safeen Pride, As Alva, Pegasus 01, Cuma, Al Farouuk and Newsseas Jasper were expected to arrive at the same day.

