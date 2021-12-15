ANL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.13%)
ASC 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.91%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.67%)
FCCL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.04%)
FFBL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.49%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.44%)
GGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.19%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.62%)
JSCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.52 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
NETSOL 90.05 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (5.26%)
PACE 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
PAEL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.75%)
PIBTL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
POWER 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.58%)
PTC 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.34%)
TRG 101.25 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.95%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.24%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.44%)
BR100 4,461 Increased By 54.8 (1.24%)
BR30 18,002 Increased By 559 (3.2%)
KSE100 43,679 Increased By 432.5 (1%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 158.2 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may fall to $70.25; fierce bear market looms

  • Strategically, the target of $70.25 will be confirmed when oil breaks $72.69
Reuters 15 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall to $70.25 per barrel, as suggested by a confirmed double-top.

The neckline of the pattern is around $73.60. The support at $72.69 triggered a pullback towards this line. A rise above $73.60 could temporarily make this pattern invalid.

Strategically, the target of $70.25 will be confirmed when oil breaks $72.69. The rise from Dec. 2 low of $65.72 consists of five waves, which look corrective in nature.

They will be reconsidered as impulsive waves if oil could rise above $75.20. This wave mode would suggest an extension of the uptrend towards $83.

US oil may retest $73.38; double-zigzag under formation

On the daily chart, oil fell below a pivotal level of $73.50. It is expected to drop more towards $54.62, as pointed by the lower channel. A realistic target will be $70.75.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may fall to $70.25; fierce bear market looms

Policy rate now soars to 9.75pc

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Sacked employees: Restoration for a specific period violation of constitution: SC

Bilawal makes pitch for investment in Sindh

New policy on sugar ‘reforms’ presented to cabinet

Soldier martyred at Iran border

Read more stories