ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.56%)
FNEL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.28%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-6.39%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.26 Decreased By ▼ -4.99 (-5.72%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.3%)
TRG 94.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.37%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,391 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.49%)
BR30 17,155 Decreased By -193.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 43,187 Decreased By -209.1 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,838 Decreased By -62.6 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
London stocks muted after Omicron warning

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

UK's main stock indexes were flat on Monday following a warning that the Omicron variant was spreading at a 'phenomenal rate' in Britain, adding to a cautious market mood ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the domestically focussed mid-cap index were unchanged, as of 0810 GMT.

Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the Omicron coronavirus variant and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday.

Wizz Air fell 1% after HSBC downgraded the stock to "reduce". Airlines have called for UK support after Omicron dented recovery hopes, according to a report.

Base metal miners rose 1.7% as copper prices edged higher after top consumer China pledged to focus on economic stability, bolstering demand outlook for the metal.

Purplebricks Group slumped 13.9% after the estate agent said it would delay its interim results and warned of a potential financial risk as it found problems with communications with tenants about deposit registrations.

