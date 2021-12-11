ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Bureaucracy mandated with task to carry out execution of policies: CJP

Recorder Report 11 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed said bureaucracy being the executive cadre of the country is mandated with the task of execution of policies, so as to address public grievances and provide them prompt relief.

He stated this, while addressing a delegation of National Management College. The delegation comprising College Rector, faculty members and participants of 115th National Management Course from various services/occupational groups of civil bureaucracy of Pakistan called on the chief justice in the Supreme Court building, here on Friday as a part of their inland study tour.

Justice Gulzar said it has been observed that delays in decision making and reluctance to ensure effective service delivery not only burdens over the judiciary of the country but also adds to the despondencies and miseries of the people.

He emphasised that being the members of executive cadre they must gain adequate knowledge of administrative laws to dispense their duties independently, honesty and transparently in accordance with the law and 1973 Constitution.

They must strive to gain full knowledge of the guidelines set by superior courts on administrative issues to serve the purpose of justice.

The chief justice also told them about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution and emphasized the need of enforcement of fundamental rights, so as to lessen the gap between the people and bureaucracy. He added that without good executive, good governance is not possible.

Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session. Dr Ijaz Munir, rector, National School of Public Policy thanked the chief justice of Pakistan on behalf of the participants for sparing time for them besides providing them with his valuable views and presented a souvenir to the CJP as a token of remembrance and gesture of goodwill, which he reciprocated by presenting a memento on the occasion.

