KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 10, 2021).

============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================== EFG Hermes AGP Limited 30,000 84.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 84.11 Aba Ali H. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 100 30.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 30.25 Mayari Sec. Engro Fertilizers 2,000 74.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 74.08 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Polymer & Chem 250,000 65.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 65.35 Darson Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 100,000 19.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.10 Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 16,000 105.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 105.00 Sherman Sec. General Tyre 25,000 66.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 66.00 Darson Sec. Ghani Global Holding 50,000 49.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 49.00 Akik Capital Hub Power 25,000 71.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 71.97 Fikree's (SMC) Kohinoor Energy 3,500 41.38 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 41.38 Akik Capital Lucky Cement 10,000 675.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 675.70 Mayari Sec. National Refinery 1,000 248.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 248.90 Akik Capital Nishat Mills 25,000 84.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 84.06 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Dev. 250,000 86.69 Alfalah Sec. 267,451 86.69 EFG Hermes 250,000 86.69 Pearl Sec. 250,000 86.69 Insight Sec. 250,000 86.69 Akik Capital 25,000 80.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,292,451 86.57 EFG Hermes Pak Elektron 140,000 19.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,000 19.40 Mayari Sec. Saif Textile 5,000 21.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 21.25 Akik Capital Searle Company Ltd. 25,000 141.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 141.10 JS Global Cap. Security Paper 35,200 117.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,200 117.50 ============================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,035,251 ==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021