ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 11 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 10, 2021).

==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member                               Company                           Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                  of Shares
==============================================================================================
EFG Hermes                           AGP Limited                         30,000          84.11
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            30,000          84.11
Aba Ali H. Sec.                      Citi Pharma Limited                    100          30.25
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100          30.25
Mayari Sec.                          Engro Fertilizers                    2,000          74.08
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,000          74.08
M. M. M. A. Khanani                  Engro Polymer & Chem               250,000          65.35
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           250,000          65.35
Darson Sec.                          Fauji Foods Limited                100,000          19.10
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100,000          19.10
Sherman Sec.                         Frieslandcampins Eng                16,000         105.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            16,000         105.00
Sherman Sec.                         General Tyre                        25,000          66.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            25,000          66.00
Darson Sec.                          Ghani Global Holding                50,000          49.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            50,000          49.00
Akik Capital                         Hub Power                           25,000          71.97
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            25,000          71.97
Fikree's (SMC)                       Kohinoor Energy                      3,500          41.38
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             3,500          41.38
Akik Capital                         Lucky Cement                        10,000         675.70
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000         675.70
Mayari Sec.                          National Refinery                    1,000         248.90
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000         248.90
Akik Capital                         Nishat Mills                        25,000          84.06
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            25,000          84.06
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                   Oil & Gas Dev.                     250,000          86.69
Alfalah Sec.                                                            267,451          86.69
EFG Hermes                                                              250,000          86.69
Pearl Sec.                                                              250,000          86.69
Insight Sec.                                                            250,000          86.69
Akik Capital                                                             25,000          80.44
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,292,451          86.57
EFG Hermes                           Pak Elektron                       140,000          19.40
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           140,000          19.40
Mayari Sec.                          Saif Textile                         5,000          21.25
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             5,000          21.25
Akik Capital                         Searle Company Ltd.                 25,000         141.10
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            25,000         141.10
JS Global Cap.                       Security Paper                      35,200         117.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            35,200         117.50
==============================================================================================
                                     Total Turnover                   2,035,251
==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

Electric vehicles, kits: sales tax exemptions retained

Integration of retailers: FBR asked to take required steps

ADB approves $685m for energy, health sectors

Approval to SME policy delayed: Gas from UEP’s fields to SSGCL approved by ECC

Food items to remain tax exempted ‘Mini-budget’ to be announced next week, says Tarin

US ‘best place’ to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says war between Russia and Ukraine possible

GSM licence renewal template signed ‘under protest’: Telenor

US wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

Read more stories