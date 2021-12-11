Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
11 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 10, 2021).
==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================================
EFG Hermes AGP Limited 30,000 84.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 84.11
Aba Ali H. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 100 30.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 30.25
Mayari Sec. Engro Fertilizers 2,000 74.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 74.08
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Polymer & Chem 250,000 65.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 65.35
Darson Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 100,000 19.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.10
Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 16,000 105.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 105.00
Sherman Sec. General Tyre 25,000 66.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 66.00
Darson Sec. Ghani Global Holding 50,000 49.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 49.00
Akik Capital Hub Power 25,000 71.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 71.97
Fikree's (SMC) Kohinoor Energy 3,500 41.38
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 41.38
Akik Capital Lucky Cement 10,000 675.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 675.70
Mayari Sec. National Refinery 1,000 248.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 248.90
Akik Capital Nishat Mills 25,000 84.06
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 84.06
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Dev. 250,000 86.69
Alfalah Sec. 267,451 86.69
EFG Hermes 250,000 86.69
Pearl Sec. 250,000 86.69
Insight Sec. 250,000 86.69
Akik Capital 25,000 80.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,292,451 86.57
EFG Hermes Pak Elektron 140,000 19.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,000 19.40
Mayari Sec. Saif Textile 5,000 21.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 21.25
Akik Capital Searle Company Ltd. 25,000 141.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 141.10
JS Global Cap. Security Paper 35,200 117.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,200 117.50
==============================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,035,251
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.