Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
07 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 6, 2021).
================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================================
Topline Sec. AGP Limited 65,000 87.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 87.34
JS Global Cap. Azgard Nine Ltd. 20,000 12.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 12.30
Bhayani Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 10,000 5.43
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.43
RAH Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 60,000 24.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 24.25
Trust Securities First National Equity 25,000 9.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 9.93
Shaffi Securities Hub Power 500 72.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 72.00
EFG Hermes Indus Motor 4,000 1,238.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 1,238.00
Pearl Sec. Int. Industries 17,000 142.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 142.00
Darson Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.00
Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 78.60
Shaffi Securities 121 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,121 78.60
B&B Sec. P.T.C.L.A 100,000 8.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 8.50
RAH Sec. Pioneer Cement 23,000 80.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,000 80.50
Aba Ali H. Sec. Sui Southern Gas 3,000 9.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 9.67
MRA Sec. Treet Corporation 3,000 37.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 37.05
RAH Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 81.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 81.00
Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 730,000 20.80
Strongman Securities 25,000 22.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 755,000 20.85
================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,336,121
================================================================================================
