KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 6, 2021).

================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================================
Member                             Company                               Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                    of Shares
================================================================================================
Topline Sec.                       AGP Limited                             65,000          87.34
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                65,000          87.34
JS Global Cap.                     Azgard Nine Ltd.                        20,000          12.30
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000          12.30
Bhayani Sec.                       Dewan Farooqe Motors                    10,000           5.43
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                10,000           5.43
RAH Sec.                           Fauji Bin Qasim                         60,000          24.25
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                60,000          24.25
Trust Securities                   First National Equity                   25,000           9.93
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                25,000           9.93
Shaffi Securities                  Hub Power                                  500          72.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500          72.00
EFG Hermes                         Indus Motor                              4,000       1,238.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 4,000       1,238.00
Pearl Sec.                         Int. Industries                         17,000         142.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                17,000         142.00
Darson Sec.                        Octopus Digital Ltd.                       500          43.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500          43.00
Topline Sec.                       Oil & Gas Dev.                         100,000          78.60
Shaffi Securities                                                             121          80.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100,121          78.60
B&B Sec.                           P.T.C.L.A                              100,000           8.50
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000           8.50
RAH Sec.                           Pioneer Cement                          23,000          80.50
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                23,000          80.50
Aba Ali H. Sec.                    Sui Southern Gas                         3,000           9.67
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 3,000           9.67
MRA Sec.                           Treet Corporation                        3,000          37.05
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 3,000          37.05
RAH Sec.                           TRG Pakistan Ltd.                      150,000          81.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               150,000          81.00
Topline Sec.                       Unity Foods Limited                    730,000          20.80
Strongman Securities                                                       25,000          22.30
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               755,000          20.85
================================================================================================
                                   Total Turnover                       1,336,121
================================================================================================

