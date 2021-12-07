KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 6, 2021).

================================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================================ Topline Sec. AGP Limited 65,000 87.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 87.34 JS Global Cap. Azgard Nine Ltd. 20,000 12.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 12.30 Bhayani Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 10,000 5.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.43 RAH Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 60,000 24.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 24.25 Trust Securities First National Equity 25,000 9.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 9.93 Shaffi Securities Hub Power 500 72.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 72.00 EFG Hermes Indus Motor 4,000 1,238.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 1,238.00 Pearl Sec. Int. Industries 17,000 142.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 142.00 Darson Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.00 Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 78.60 Shaffi Securities 121 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,121 78.60 B&B Sec. P.T.C.L.A 100,000 8.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 8.50 RAH Sec. Pioneer Cement 23,000 80.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,000 80.50 Aba Ali H. Sec. Sui Southern Gas 3,000 9.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 9.67 MRA Sec. Treet Corporation 3,000 37.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 37.05 RAH Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 81.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 81.00 Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 730,000 20.80 Strongman Securities 25,000 22.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 755,000 20.85 ================================================================================================ Total Turnover 1,336,121 ================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021