Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
02 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).
=================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================================
Adam Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 75,000 30.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 30.65
MRA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 1,500 78.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 78.00
Fortune Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 5,000 53.25
Adam Sec. 710,000 48.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 715,000 48.19
Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 1,479,225 123.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,479,225 123.35
EFG Hermes Hub Power 1,512 74.50
Shaffi Securities 1,000 75.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,512 74.70
Adam Sec. Hum Network Limited 125,000 7.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 7.67
Arif Habib Ltd. Lucky Cement 200,000 713.05
Alfalah Sec. 2,804 725.10
JS Global Cap. 100,000 713.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 302,804 713.16
Adam Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 500 37.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 37.50
AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 18,000 155.35
BMA Capital 1,000,000 155.23
Arif Habib Ltd. 1,000,000 155.23
JS Global Cap. 35,000 155.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,053,000 155.24
Adam Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 180,000 84.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 84.20
Growth Sec. Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 200,000 24.75
Taurus Sec. 1,000 20.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 201,000 24.73
MRA Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 10,000 19.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 19.78
Alfa Adhi Sec. Treet Corp. 500 44.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 44.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 3,000 88.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 88.30
=================================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,149,041
=================================================================================================
