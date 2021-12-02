ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).

=================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================================
Member                            Company                                 Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                     of Shares
=================================================================================================
Adam Sec.                         Agha Steel Ind.                           75,000          30.65
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  75,000          30.65
MRA Sec.                          Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                       1,500          78.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500          78.00
Fortune Sec.                      Gul Ahmed Textile                          5,000          53.25
Adam Sec.                                                                  710,000          48.15
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 715,000          48.19
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Habib Bank Ltd.                        1,479,225         123.35
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,479,225         123.35
EFG Hermes                        Hub Power                                  1,512          74.50
Shaffi Securities                                                            1,000          75.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,512          74.70
Adam Sec.                         Hum Network Limited                      125,000           7.67
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 125,000           7.67
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Lucky Cement                             200,000         713.05
Alfalah Sec.                                                                 2,804         725.10
JS Global Cap.                                                             100,000         713.05
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 302,804         713.16
Adam Sec.                         Maple Leaf Cement                            500          37.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          37.50
AKD Sec.                          MCB Bank Ltd.                             18,000         155.35
BMA Capital                                                              1,000,000         155.23
Arif Habib Ltd.                                                          1,000,000         155.23
JS Global Cap.                                                              35,000         155.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,053,000         155.24
Adam Sec.                         Oil & Gas Dev.                           180,000          84.20
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 180,000          84.20
Growth Sec.                       Pak Agro Pckg Ltd.                       200,000          24.75
Taurus Sec.                                                                  1,000          20.05
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 201,000          24.73
MRA Sec.                          TPL Corp Ltd.                             10,000          19.78
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000          19.78
Alfa Adhi Sec.                    Treet Corp.                                  500          44.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          44.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani               TRG Pakistan Ltd.                          3,000          88.30
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,000          88.30
=================================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                         5,149,041
=================================================================================================

