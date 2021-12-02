KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).

================================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================================= Adam Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 75,000 30.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 30.65 MRA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 1,500 78.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 78.00 Fortune Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 5,000 53.25 Adam Sec. 710,000 48.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 715,000 48.19 Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 1,479,225 123.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,479,225 123.35 EFG Hermes Hub Power 1,512 74.50 Shaffi Securities 1,000 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,512 74.70 Adam Sec. Hum Network Limited 125,000 7.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 7.67 Arif Habib Ltd. Lucky Cement 200,000 713.05 Alfalah Sec. 2,804 725.10 JS Global Cap. 100,000 713.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 302,804 713.16 Adam Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 500 37.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 37.50 AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 18,000 155.35 BMA Capital 1,000,000 155.23 Arif Habib Ltd. 1,000,000 155.23 JS Global Cap. 35,000 155.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,053,000 155.24 Adam Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 180,000 84.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 84.20 Growth Sec. Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 200,000 24.75 Taurus Sec. 1,000 20.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 201,000 24.73 MRA Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 10,000 19.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 19.78 Alfa Adhi Sec. Treet Corp. 500 44.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 44.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 3,000 88.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 88.30 ================================================================================================= Total Turnover 5,149,041 =================================================================================================

