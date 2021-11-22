Futures spread declines by 750bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 750bps to negative 3.78 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 27.5 percent during this week to 67.20 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 92.74 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 25.8 percent during this week and stood at Rs 3.17 billion from last week’s closing of Rs 4.28 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021