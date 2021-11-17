Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).
===========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================================
MSMANIAR
Financials Attock Ref. 2,000 167.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 167.00
EFG Hermes Engro Fertilizers 197 77.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 197 77.25
Darson Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 500 12.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 12.25
N.U.A. Sec. Imperial Limited 59,500 26.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 59,500 26.70
Axis Global National Bank Pak. 8,000 35.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 35.45
MSMANIAR
Financials Oil & Gas Developmen 2,500 84.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 84.00
MSMANIAR
Financials Shell Pak. 3,500 135.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 135.00
Adam Sec. Unity Foods Limited 150,000 27.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 27.90
===========================================================================================================
Total Turnover 226,197
===========================================================================================================
