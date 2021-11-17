KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).

=========================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================================== MSMANIAR Financials Attock Ref. 2,000 167.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 167.00 EFG Hermes Engro Fertilizers 197 77.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 197 77.25 Darson Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 500 12.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 12.25 N.U.A. Sec. Imperial Limited 59,500 26.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 59,500 26.70 Axis Global National Bank Pak. 8,000 35.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 35.45 MSMANIAR Financials Oil & Gas Developmen 2,500 84.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 84.00 MSMANIAR Financials Shell Pak. 3,500 135.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 135.00 Adam Sec. Unity Foods Limited 150,000 27.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 27.90 =========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 226,197 ===========================================================================================================

