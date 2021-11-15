Futures spread declines by 286bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 286bps to 3.72 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 47.5 percent to 92.74 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 176.62 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 43.2 percent during this week and stood at Rs 4.28 billion.

