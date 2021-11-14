ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Three killed in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

AFP 14 Nov 2021

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces killed at least three demonstrators Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup protests, medics said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council.

The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.

"One protester was killed in Omdurman by the bullets of the putschist military council," an independent doctors' association said, adding that others in Khartoum were wounded by live rounds.

The other two died at different hospitals, one after being shot by a live bullet, the other from "suffocation by tear gas", the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

It added that "a large number" of people had been wounded and were being treated in hospitals across the capital.

Gunshots were heard and tear gas fired as security forces sought to break up demonstrations in Khartoum and neighbouring cities, witnesses and AFP correspondents said. "No, no to military rule", "Civilian (rule) is the people's choice", and "Down with the entire council", protesters in south Khartoum shouted.

Tens of thousands rallied nationwide, with protests taking place in the cities of Atbara, Port Sudan and Wad Madani, as well as in the states of Kassala and North Kordofan, and in the Darfur region, witnesses said. "The military should not have anything to do with politics, they should safeguard the constitution which Burhan himself has turned against," said protester Ahmed Abdelrahman in Khartoum.

