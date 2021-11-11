ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Nov 11, 2021
UBL, Euronet launch fintech accelerator programme

Press Release 11 Nov 2021

KARACHI: UBL and Euronet Pakistan have launched a first of its kind Fintech Accelerator Programme to facilitate the on boarding and go-to-market for fintechs desirous of entering the payments landscape.

With a view to foster innovation and growth in the local payment’s ecosystem, the programme aims to facilitate local fintechs in early-stage challenges such as on boarding, selection of the right payment processing tech stack and in defining an optimal quick market roll-out strategy.

Being veterans in the digital arena, both UBL and Euronet have come together to create this Fintech enablement platform to lend support to new entrants who in their initial stages have to navigate through the steps of the payment scheme relationships, technology stack selection, amongst other things.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive Digital Banking, UBL said, “This collaboration is reflective of UBL’s commitment of playing an active role in the growth of the digital ecosystem in Pakistan and we look forward to it creating tangible benefits for the target audience.”

