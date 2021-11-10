ANL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
Xi says China is ready to work with US to manage differences

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

BEIJING: China is ready to properly manage differences with the United States, President Xi Jinping has said, ahead of a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

In a letter read on Tuesday by China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, at a dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations in Washington, Xi said China was ready to cooperate with the United States on regional and global issues.

A date has not been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting but a person briefed on the matter said it was expected to be as soon as next week.

