ANL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.33%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FCCL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
FFL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
FNEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
GGGL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GGL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
NETSOL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.86%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.49%)
PAEL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PIBTL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
TELE 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.43%)
TRG 132.65 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.99%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.09%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.04%)
KSE100 46,728 Increased By ▲ 328.54 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,108 Increased By ▲ 124.53 (0.69%)
Hong Kong stocks kick off with with a loss

AFP 10 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares began with small losses on Wednesday following a retreat in New York while investors were keeping tabs on developments in the Evergrande crisis with the troubled property giant facing a fresh interest payment deadline.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 25.69 points, to 24,787.44.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 8.06 points, to 3,498.94 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.30 percent, or 7.35 points, to 2,428.89.

