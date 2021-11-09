SBP rejects ‘fake news’ regarding currency notes redesign

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rejected various reports circulating on social media about the possible redesigning of Pakistan currency notes.

“Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media,” said the central bank. “SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” it added.

Photos and videos of 'fake' Pakistani currency notes of 50, 100, 500 and 1,000 denominations are being shared widely on social media platforms including WhatsApp, TikTok And Twitter.

No bank other than NBP faced cyberattack, says SBP

The central bank has been engulfed with various reports in recent days.

Earlier, the SBP said that it rejects 'fake reports' that suggest hackers had gained access to the security systems of at least 9 Pakistani banks, and made withdrawals worth millions of rupees.

Taking to Twitter, the central bank termed all such reports as "fake," adding that “no financial loss or data breach has been observed so far” and that the situation is being monitored closely.

“Some fake news regarding cybersecurity attack on banks is in circulation including remarks attributed to Chief Spokesman, Abid Qamar. According to this fake news, 9 banks have been affected by the attack and that money has been withdrawn and data [was] stolen,” the tweet added.

On October 30, the SBP, while confirming the cyber attack on the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) system, had said that no other bank had reported any such incident.

“In the late hours of (October) 29 and early morning of October 30, a cyber-attack on the NBP's servers was detected which impacted some of its services,” the NBP said in a statement.

“Immediate steps were taken to isolate the affected systems. At this point, no customer or financial data has been compromised. Remediation efforts are underway using industry-leading subject matter experts including international resources where ever required.”

However, the servers faced downtime for several days with various services being impacted.