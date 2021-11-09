ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.82%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.33%)
FCCL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.08%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.87%)
FNEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.58%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.08%)
NETSOL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.79 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.85%)
PAEL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.87%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.47%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.11%)
TELE 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.34%)
TRG 128.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.91%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-6.72%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
BR100 4,808 Decreased By ▼ -121.13 (-2.46%)
BR30 21,112 Decreased By ▼ -840.05 (-3.83%)
KSE100 46,440 Decreased By ▼ -674.74 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,995 Decreased By ▼ -263.58 (-1.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP rejects ‘fake news’ regarding currency notes redesign

BR Web Desk 09 Nov 2021
Courtesy: SBP
Courtesy: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rejected various reports circulating on social media about the possible redesigning of Pakistan currency notes.

“Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media,” said the central bank. “SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” it added.

Photos and videos of 'fake' Pakistani currency notes of 50, 100, 500 and 1,000 denominations are being shared widely on social media platforms including WhatsApp, TikTok And Twitter.

No bank other than NBP faced cyberattack, says SBP

The central bank has been engulfed with various reports in recent days.

Earlier, the SBP said that it rejects 'fake reports' that suggest hackers had gained access to the security systems of at least 9 Pakistani banks, and made withdrawals worth millions of rupees.

Taking to Twitter, the central bank termed all such reports as "fake," adding that “no financial loss or data breach has been observed so far” and that the situation is being monitored closely.

“Some fake news regarding cybersecurity attack on banks is in circulation including remarks attributed to Chief Spokesman, Abid Qamar. According to this fake news, 9 banks have been affected by the attack and that money has been withdrawn and data [was] stolen,” the tweet added.

On October 30, the SBP, while confirming the cyber attack on the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) system, had said that no other bank had reported any such incident.

“In the late hours of (October) 29 and early morning of October 30, a cyber-attack on the NBP's servers was detected which impacted some of its services,” the NBP said in a statement.

“Immediate steps were taken to isolate the affected systems. At this point, no customer or financial data has been compromised. Remediation efforts are underway using industry-leading subject matter experts including international resources where ever required.”

However, the servers faced downtime for several days with various services being impacted.

SBP currency PKR Currency notes fake report

Comments

1000 characters

SBP rejects ‘fake news’ regarding currency notes redesign

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories